Blackline Safety Corp. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

BLN traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

