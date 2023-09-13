BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires 27,085 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 847,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,604. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.