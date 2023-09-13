Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ATAKW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
