Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ATAKW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

