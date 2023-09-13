Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanticus

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.9 %

ATLC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,633. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $43.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $463.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $52,410.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $52,410.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202. 52.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.