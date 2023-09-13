Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.76.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
