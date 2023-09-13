Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.