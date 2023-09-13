Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

ARGO opened at $29.74 on Friday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 324,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

