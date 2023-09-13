Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 692.8% from the August 15th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Aptorum Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

