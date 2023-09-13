Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $208.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.66.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,882,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,823,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.05. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

