Analyzing Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) and Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) and Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Coloplast A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Asahi Intecc pays an annual dividend of $27.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 141.0%. Coloplast A/S pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Asahi Intecc pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Asahi Intecc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Coloplast A/S and Asahi Intecc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coloplast A/S 1 6 1 0 2.00 Asahi Intecc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Given Coloplast A/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coloplast A/S is more favorable than Asahi Intecc.

0.1% of Coloplast A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Asahi Intecc shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Asahi Intecc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coloplast A/S 21.62% 69.30% 33.77% Asahi Intecc N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coloplast A/S and Asahi Intecc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coloplast A/S $2.76 billion 8.55 $585.21 million $0.28 39.07 Asahi Intecc N/A N/A N/A $143.25 0.13

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Asahi Intecc. Asahi Intecc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats Asahi Intecc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, hand cleanser, and odor control products, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, it offers voice and respiratory products, including medical devices for neck stoma under the Provox brand; and products for tracheostoma under the TRACOE brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

About Asahi Intecc

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments: the Medical Division and the Device Division. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and gastrointestinal and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography. It also offers OEM/ODM services for medical devices; and medical and industrial components, such as element wires, stranded conductors, coils, tubes, terminal processing products, and other products, as well as develops, manufactures, and sells ultra-fine stainless steel wire ropes, terminal processed products, etc. The company was formerly known as Asahi Mini Rope Sales Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. in July 1988. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

