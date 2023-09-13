Analysts Set Expectations for Sunoco LP’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sunoco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 17,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

See Also

