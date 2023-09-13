Analysts Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) PT at $34.80

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

CNM opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

