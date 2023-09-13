Analysts Offer Predictions for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 1.0 %

CWCO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. 31,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,387. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 344.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 763,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 188,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 186.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

