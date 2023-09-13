Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Toro Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toro in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. 65,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00. Toro has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

