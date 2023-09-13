AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 940 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

RTX opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

