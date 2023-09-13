Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 739.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 108.7% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 17,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.98. 437,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

