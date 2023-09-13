Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,034,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,100,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust grew its position in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.