Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 139,552 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,872,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,552 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $900,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

