Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,131,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 231,221 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,592,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

