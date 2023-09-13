American Trust Sells 1,592 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American Trust lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $416.20 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $417.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.63 and a 200 day moving average of $380.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.