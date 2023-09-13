American Trust Purchases 2,971 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American Trust raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

