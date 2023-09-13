American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.1 %
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
