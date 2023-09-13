American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 1.1 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

