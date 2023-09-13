América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $53,739,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

