Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.24. 2,129,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,864. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.97.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

