Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,741 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.