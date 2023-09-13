Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALDX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $422.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

