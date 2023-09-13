AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of AdvanSix worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AdvanSix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $337,871 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ASIX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. 9,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.88.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $427.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

