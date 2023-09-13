Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $230.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

