ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 1,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,128. The company has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

