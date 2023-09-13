Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

AAN opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a PE ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

