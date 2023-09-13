9,335 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,335 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,931. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,366,298. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

