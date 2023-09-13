71,000 Shares in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 23.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vertex by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $297,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Insider Activity at Vertex

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,881.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $239,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,881.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,724,662 shares of company stock worth $32,389,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

