3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.56. 197,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,719. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.84. The company has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

