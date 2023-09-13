3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $826,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,250. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.