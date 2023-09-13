3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $734,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

