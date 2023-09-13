3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.02. 244,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,299. The stock has a market cap of $246.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

