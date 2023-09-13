26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW) Short Interest Update

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 302.4% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADERW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,581. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of 26 Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADERW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.