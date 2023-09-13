2,363 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after purchasing an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $848.98. The stock had a trading volume of 120,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $350.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

