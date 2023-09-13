180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 632,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

ATNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,961. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

