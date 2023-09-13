1,743 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.18 and a 200 day moving average of $199.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

