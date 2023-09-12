Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) vs. Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Critical Comparison

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zentek and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Zentek.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $39,750.00 3,429.82 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -16.88 Advanced Emissions Solutions $93.10 million 0.60 -$8.92 million ($0.83) -2.05

This table compares Zentek and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Emissions Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06% Advanced Emissions Solutions -20.33% -13.61% -10.09%

Risk and Volatility

Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Zentek on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

