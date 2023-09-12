VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get VTEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX Trading Up 0.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth $59,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.46 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.