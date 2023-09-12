VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.
VTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.68.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.46 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. Analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
