VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.52, but opened at $16.88. VEON shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Get VEON alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VEON

VEON Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $54,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.