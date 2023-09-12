Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 8.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.