Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 6.4% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.42. 6,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

