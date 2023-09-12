United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, hitting $157.00. 3,153,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,374. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

