Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $311,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.24. 64,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

