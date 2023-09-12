UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Down to $19.18

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.18, but opened at $18.55. UiPath shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1,989,341 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in UiPath by 142.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,405 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 517.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

