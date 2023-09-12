TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of RNW traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.24. 108,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$17.23.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7721963 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital cut TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

