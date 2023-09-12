TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
TransAlta Renewables Price Performance
Shares of RNW traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.24. 108,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$17.23.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7721963 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
