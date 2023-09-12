TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) vs. London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Head to Head Analysis

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) and TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and TMX Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 188.78 TMX Group N/A N/A N/A $1.86 11.78

TMX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of TMX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group and TMX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 TMX Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

TMX Group has a consensus target price of $30.90, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Given TMX Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMX Group is more favorable than London Stock Exchange Group.

Profitability

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and TMX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A TMX Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TMX Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. London Stock Exchange Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TMX Group pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

London Stock Exchange Group beats TMX Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing. The Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics segment delivers equities and index data, as well as integrated data sets for the proprietary and third party analytics to help clients in making trading and investment decisions; and provides solutions to European and global wholesale energy markets for price discovery, trade execution, post-trade transparency, and straight through processing. The Capital Formation segment operates Toronto Stock Exchange, a national stock exchange for the senior equities market; TSX Venture Exchange, a national stock exchange for the public venture equity market; and TSX Trust that provides corporate trust, registrar, transfer agency, and foreign exchange services. The Derivatives Trading & Clearing segment operates Montreal Exchange, a national derivatives exchange; Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, a clearinghouse for options and futures contracts; BOX, a US equity operations market; and various over-the-counter products and fixed income repurchase agreements. The Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing segment engages in the trading operations of Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha Exchange; and clearing and settlement of equities and fixed income transactions, and custody of securities; and provision of fixed income inter-dealer brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Maple Group Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMX Group Limited in August 2012. TMX Group Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

