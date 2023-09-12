Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.22. Tilray shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 11,780,709 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tilray by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tilray by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

